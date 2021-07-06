Heads up: RBA monetary policy decision for July due at the bottom of the hour

RBA to announce its latest policy decision at 0430 GMT





No change is expected to the cash rate so that isn't going to offer much surprises to the market but keep an eye on the language - especially that on inflation/wages in case.





The RBA is to deliberate whether to retain April 2024 bonds as its 3-year yields target or shift to November 2024 bonds today, so that will be the key thing to watch out for.





But broad expectations is that they will keep the April 2024 target for the time being.





The June policy decision can be found here and you can check out the previews posted by Eamonn earlier in this post here



