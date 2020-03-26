Reminder: UK retail sales release today is at 0700 GMT

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

It may not matter much now amid the virus outbreak, but just take note that the UK has moved market-sensitive releases from 0930 GMT to 0700 GMT

The release today is for February, which largely reflects pre-virus economic conditions. Hence, the data will have little to no significance. Anyway, this reminder is just in case you missed out on the ONS announcement for the scheduling change.
