Here is the US election debate timetable (and the bad news)
OK, lets get the bad news out of the way - the debates will be held during the US evening, which is the Asian time zone.
:-D
The schedule (all dates US time ... they'll be a day later in Asai)
- Trump vs. Biden on Tuesday September 29 (begins at 9pm NY time, so that is 0100 GMT on Wednesday Sep 30)
- Pence vs Harris (the VP vs challenger) on October 7
- Trump v Biden October 15
- Trump v Biden October 22
Biden heads into the first debate with a healthy lead in the polls. Just like Ms. Clinton did in 2016 ... stay tuned folks, this is not over!