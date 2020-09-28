Here is the US election debate timetable (and the bad news)

OK, lets get the bad news out of the way - the debates will be held during the US evening, which is the Asian time zone.

:-D





The schedule (all dates US time ... they'll be a day later in Asai)

Trump vs. Biden on Tuesday September 29 (begins at 9pm NY time, so that is 0100 GMT on Wednesday Sep 30)

Pence vs Harris (the VP vs challenger) on October 7

Trump v Biden October 15

Trump v Biden October 22







Biden heads into the first debate with a healthy lead in the polls. Just like Ms. Clinton did in 2016 ... stay tuned folks, this is not over!



