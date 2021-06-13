Here is what the G7 agreed to at their summit - economic stimulus programs to continue

The Group of Seven rich nations consist of: the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada.

The EU attend also as a member.





A couple of main points of agreement:

G7 leaders agreed to continue economic stimulus/support programmes "for as long as is necessary". The intention is not to finish up the programs 'too early', the G7 wants to see the economic recovery firmly established. The attention will then switch to the long-term sustainability of public finances.

The G7 singled out China in their communique for human rights in Xinjiang.

The G7 demanded Russia take action to halt cyber attacks that demand ransoms from businesses in the West.

Plenty more here at Reuters if you are interested. The China points will be of relevance to China-proxy trades, for example, increased pressure on China could well see increased trade attacks from China on Australia and, very soon, New Zealand.







