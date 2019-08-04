Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Its a big week coming up in Asia kicking off during the session here today with the balance of the PMI data from China from July.

But first ....

2230 GMT Australia Australian Industry Group performance of Services Index for July

AiG Services PMI

prior 51.9

2300 GMT Australia CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMIs for July, final.

The flash PMIs for July were:

Manufacturing 51.4

prior (June) 52.0

Services 51.9

prior 52.6

Composite 51.8

prior 52.5

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMIs for July

0100 GMT Australia monthly inflation gauge for July

prior 0.0% m/m, 1.6% y/y

This'll be the first guide for Q3 CPI after the headline CPI for Q2 (released last week) came in a touch higher than expected.

0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Prices for July

prior -3.9%

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchases, 5 - 10 years remaining until maturity

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit Services and Composite PMIs for July

0200 GMT New Zealand Treasury Monthly Economic Indicators