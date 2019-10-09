Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for September

Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

expected -7%, prior -4%

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

2350 GMT Japan - PPI for September

Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.

expected 0.0%, prior -0.3% m/m

expected -1.1%, prior -0.9% y/y

2350 GMT Japan - Core Machinery Orders for August

Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead



expected -1.0%, prior -6.6% m/m

expected -8.4%, prior -0.3% y/y

2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for September

0000 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy board member, and the deputy governor of the Bank, Amamiya speaking