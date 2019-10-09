Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Plenty of data from Japan and a Bank of Japan speaker 

2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for September 

  • expected -7%, prior -4%

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

2350 GMT Japan - PPI for September 

Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is. 

  • expected 0.0%, prior -0.3% m/m
  • expected -1.1%, prior -0.9% y/y

2350 GMT Japan - Core Machinery Orders for August

Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead

  • expected -1.0%, prior -6.6% m/m
  • expected -8.4%, prior -0.3% y/y

2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for September

0000 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy board member, and the deputy governor of the Bank, Amamiya speaking
  • Not a dissenter, so you can expect him to stick to script . 

0030 GMT Australia - housing finance data for August

  • I'll have more to come on this separately

0100 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for October

  • prior 3.1%


