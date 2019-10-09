Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
Plenty of data from Japan and a Bank of Japan speaker
2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for September
Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
- expected -7%, prior -4%
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
2350 GMT Japan - PPI for September
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
- expected 0.0%, prior -0.3% m/m
- expected -1.1%, prior -0.9% y/y
2350 GMT Japan - Core Machinery Orders for August
Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead
- expected -1.0%, prior -6.6% m/m
- expected -8.4%, prior -0.3% y/y
2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for September0000 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy board member, and the deputy governor of the Bank, Amamiya speaking
- Not a dissenter, so you can expect him to stick to script .
0030 GMT Australia - housing finance data for August
- I'll have more to come on this separately
0100 GMT Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations, for October
- prior 3.1%