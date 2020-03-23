Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Data is not the focus right now, but here is what is ahead for those keeping track.

2200 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for March.

  • Manufacturing prior 50.2
  • Services prior 49.0
  • Composite prior 49.0
  • No expectation surveys are conducted for these, but if they were to be they'd be a lot lower. As at least Sydney and Melbourne in Australia enter lockdown (not full lockdown as I post but restrictions are likely to become more severe ahead) data will deteriorate further ahead.

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 100

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for March

  • Manufacturing prior 47.8
  • Services prior 46.8
  • Composite prior 47.0

0500 GMT from Japan,

  • Leading and coincident indicators for January, final

  • Department store sales for February

  • Machine tool orders for February, final



ForexLive
