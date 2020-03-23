Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
Data is not the focus right now, but here is what is ahead for those keeping track.
2200 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for March.
- Manufacturing prior 50.2
- Services prior 49.0
- Composite prior 49.0
- No expectation surveys are conducted for these, but if they were to be they'd be a lot lower. As at least Sydney and Melbourne in Australia enter lockdown (not full lockdown as I post but restrictions are likely to become more severe ahead) data will deteriorate further ahead.
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 100
0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for March
- Manufacturing prior 47.8
- Services prior 46.8
- Composite prior 47.0
0500 GMT from Japan,
Leading and coincident indicators for January, final
Department store sales for February
Machine tool orders for February, final