Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
Australian employment report for July is the main focus on the data agenda for the session. Having said this AUD is being driven by global factors and not so much by local events.
2245 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for July
- prior +0.5% m/m
- ICYMI, NZ's largest city is back in 'level 3' lockdown, at least until Friday but perhaps longer.
2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for July
- Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected -5%, prior -15%
2350 GMT Japan PPI for
expected 0.4%, prior 0.6% m/m
expected -1.1%, prior -1.6% y/y
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI.
Also at 2350 from Japan is Q2 housing loans
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window
0130GMT Australian employment report for July
Employment Change: K expected +30K, prior +210.8K
Unemployment Rate: % expected 7.8%, prior 7.4%
Full Time Employment Change: K prior was -38.1K
Part Time Employment Change: K prior was 249K
Participation Rate: % expected 64.4%, prior was 64.0%