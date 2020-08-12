Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australian employment report for July is the main focus on the data agenda for the session. Having said this AUD is being driven by global factors and not so much by local events. 

2245 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for July

  • prior +0.5% m/m
  • ICYMI, NZ's largest city is back in 'level 3' lockdown, at least until Friday but perhaps longer.

2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for July

  • Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

  • expected -5%, prior -15%

2350 GMT Japan PPI for

  • expected 0.4%, prior 0.6% m/m

  • expected -1.1%, prior -1.6% y/y

  • Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.

  • In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI.

Also at 2350 from Japan is Q2 housing loans

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window

0130GMT Australian employment report for July

  • Employment Change: K expected +30K, prior +210.8K

  • Unemployment Rate: % expected 7.8%, prior 7.4%

  • Full Time Employment Change: K prior was -38.1K

  • Part Time Employment Change: K prior was 249K

  • Participation Rate: % expected 64.4%, prior was 64.0%


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose