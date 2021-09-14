Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China August activity data
2245 GMT NZ Current account for Q2. The focus is on tomorrow's GDP for Q2, this'll give an indication of how strong the NZ economy was heading into the lockdown.
2300 GMT Reuters Tankan survey for September
- The Reuters Tankan poll is intended to track the quarterly Bank of Japan tankan survey and to give an indication of how this will read each quarter.
2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for July
- expected 3.1%, prior -1.5% m/m
- expected 15.7%, prior 18.6% y/y
- Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead
0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for September
- prior -4.4%
- The weekly consumer confidence readings have been on the sad side. WPAC note that the negatives likely to weigh on the result this month include: COVID infections rising and the associated lockdown extensions in Australia's two largest population states of New South Wales and Victoria, and hospital systems coming under significant strain in parts of Sydney. And, on the other hand, cases remain negligible across other states & the rollout of the vaccination program has accelerated, with supplies of Pfizer available.
0200 GMT China activity data for August
Industrial Production y/y
expected 5.8%, prior was 6.4%
Industrial Production YTD y/y
prior was 14.4%
Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y
expected 9.0%, prior was 10.3%
Retail Sales y/y,
expected 7.0%, prior was 8.5%
Retail Sales YTD y/y
prior was 20.7%