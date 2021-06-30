Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China manufacturing PMI

Welcome to the new month and a packed data agenda ahead. 

2230 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for June

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index

  • prior 61.8

2245 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for May

  • prior 4.8% m/m

2300 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for (final)

2350 GMT Japan - Bank of Japan quarterly Tankan report, Q2 2021

  • The BOJ's Tanki Keizai Kansoku Chousa (Tankan) reports on the Short-Term Economic Survey of Enterprises in Japan

Here are the expected (first column of numbers) and priors (second column of numbers):
BOJ Japan Tankan expected and prior Q2 2021


2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for June

0130 GMT Australia trade balance for May

  • expected surplus of 10bn AUD

  • prior surplus 8.028bn AUD

  • exports prior +3%

  • import prior -3%

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for June


