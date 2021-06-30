Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China manufacturing PMI

2245 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for May

2350 GMT Japan - Bank of Japan quarterly Tankan report, Q2 2021

The BOJ's Tanki Keizai Kansoku Chousa (Tankan) reports on the Short-Term Economic Survey of Enterprises in Japan

Here are the expected (first column of numbers) and priors (second column of numbers):













2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for June

0130 GMT Australia trade balance for May

expected surplus of 10bn AUD

prior surplus 8.028bn AUD

exports prior +3%

import prior -3%

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for June