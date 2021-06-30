Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China manufacturing PMI
Welcome to the new month and a packed data agenda ahead.
2230 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for June
Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index
prior 61.8
prior 4.8% m/m
2300 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for (final)
2350 GMT Japan - Bank of Japan quarterly Tankan report, Q2 2021
The BOJ's Tanki Keizai Kansoku Chousa (Tankan) reports on the Short-Term Economic Survey of Enterprises in Japan
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for June
0130 GMT Australia trade balance for May
expected surplus of 10bn AUD
prior surplus 8.028bn AUD
exports prior +3%
import prior -3%
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for June
expected 51.8, prior 52.0
- From yesterday out of China: China official PMIs for June. Manufacturing 50.9 (vs. expected 50.8), Services 53.5 (expected 52.7)