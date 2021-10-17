Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China Q3 GDP & September Activity data

2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for September

unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD

2145 GMT NZ CPI - inflation in New Zealand for Q3

CPI expected 1.4% q/q, prior 1.3%

CPI expected 4.1% y/y, prior 3.3%

The RBNZ is assessing the inflationary trend in NZ as broad-based, which contributed to their reading for their rate hike earlier in the month, and likely more to come.

Later in the NZ day will the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's own measure of inflation. This is due at 0200 GMT. I'll have more to come on this separately.

2301 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for October

prior 0.3% m/m and 5.8% y/y

0200 GMT China Q3 GDP

expected +0.5% q/q, prior was +1.3%

expected +5.2% y/y, prior was +7.9%

Renewed coronavirus outbreaks and associated shut-ins, port closures impacting during the quarter

and September activity data:

Industrial Production

Fixed Assets

Retail Sales

