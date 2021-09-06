Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - China trade data and the RBA decision
There is no set time published for the release of Chinese trade balance data, I am expecting it sometime after 0200 GMT.
- China trade balance: expected CNY 495.5bn, prior was CNY 362.7bn
- Exports y/y: expected 22.5%, prior was 8.1%
- Imports y/y: expected 9.1%, prior was 16.1%
USD terms
- China trade balance: expected $51.0bn, prior was $56.6bn
- Exports: expected 17.1%, prior 19.3%
- Imports: expected 26.8%, prior was 28.1%
2230 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for August
Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index
prior 51.7
2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for August
expected 3.2%, prior 4.7%
like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.
2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 101.8
2330 GMT Japan wages data for July
Labor cash earnings expected 0.8% y/y, prior +0.1% (revised from -0.1%)
Real cash earnings prior -0.4%
2330 GMT Japan Household spending for July
- expected +1.1% m/m, prior -3.2% m/m
expected 2.4% y/y, prior -5.1%
0130 GMT Australia Building Approvals for July
expected -8.6% m/m, prior -6.7%
expected % y/y, prior +48.9% y/y (base effect!)