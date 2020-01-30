Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – its packed!

But does anyone care about anything other than you-know-what?

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for January - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

Tokyo CPI y/y, expected 0.7%, prior was 0.9%

Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.8%, prior was 0.8%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected 0.9%, prior was 0.9%

The CPI numbers are improving, pretty soon we'll be into single figures! LOL. Sales-tax hike is a factor in this so the BOJ not getting too excited.

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for December

expected 2.3%, prior 2.2%

Job to applicant ratio for December

expected 1.57, prior 1.57

2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for December

expected 1.0% m/m, prior 4.5%

expected -1.8% y/y, prior -2.1%

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for December (preliminary)

expected 0.7% m/m, prior -1.0%

expected -3.6% y/y, prior -8.2%

0001 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for January

expected -9, prior -11 (ps. Happy Brexit Day everyone)

0030 GMT Australia PPI for Q4

prior 0.4% q/q and 1.6% y/y

0030 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for December

expected 0.2% m/m, prior 0.1%

expected 2.3% y/y, prior 2.3%





China PMI

0100 GMT China official PMIs for January

Manufacturing expected 50.0, prior 50.2

Non-manufacturing expected 53.0 y/y, prior 53.5

Composite prior 53.4

Probably the most irrelevant PMIs ever ... .if they are any good everyone will be like 'But just wait for the collapse in January!" .... fair enough too.