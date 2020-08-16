Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Monday 17 August 2020

None of the below is likely to move FX too much upon release. Japanese data will be awful, but that is not surprising given the virus impact.

2230 GMT New Zealand services PMI for July

BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior 54.1

unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD

2301 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for August

prior 3.7% y/y

2350 GMT Japan GDP preliminary for Q2 2020. Expected to be very ugly indeed.

GDP sa q/q expected -7.5%, prior -0.6%

GDP annualised sa q/q expected -26.9%, prior -2.2%

GDP nominal q/q expected -6.5%, prior -0.5%

GDP deflator (an inflation indication) expected 1.7%, prior 0.9%

Private consumption expected -6.9% q/q, prior -0.8%

Business spending expected -4.0%, prior -1.7%

Later, at 0430GMT is Japanese industrial production data for June, final.