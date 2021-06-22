Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - PMIs kick off & an RBA speaker
Preliminary PMIs on the data agenda for the session today, Wednesday 23 June 2021
2300 GMT Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for June
Manufacturing prior 60.4
Services prior 58.0
Composite prior 58.0
- The 'Summary of Opinions' after each BOJ meeting is much more timely and has almost rendered the minutes irrelevant. Still there may an added nugget or two.
- Summary of this meeting is here: BoJ Summary of Opinions (April monetary policy meeting)
0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for June
Manufacturing prior 53.0
Services prior 46.5
Composite prior 48.8
0130 GMT Australia preliminary trade figures for May
0315 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia speaker
- Speech by Luci Ellis, Assistant Governor (Economic)
- at the Ai Group Business Lunch
- I don't have a topic as yet for this speech.
Ellis is usually well worth paying attention to for her views on the Australian economy and RBA monetary policy.