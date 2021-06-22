Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - PMIs kick off & an RBA speaker

Preliminary PMIs on the data agenda for the session today, Wednesday 23 June 2021 

2300 GMT Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for June

  • Manufacturing prior 60.4

  • Services prior 58.0

  • Composite prior 58.0

2350 GMT minutes of the April Bank of Japan meeting.

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for June

  • Manufacturing prior 53.0

  • Services prior 46.5

  • Composite prior 48.8

0110 GMT BOJ buying JGBs as part of QE

0130 GMT Australia preliminary trade figures for May

0315 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia speaker
  • Speech by Luci Ellis, Assistant Governor (Economic)
  •  at the Ai Group Business Lunch
  • I don't have a topic as yet for this speech. 
Ellis is usually well worth paying attention to for her views on the Australian economy and RBA monetary policy. 


