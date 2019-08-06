Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBNZ day!

From the top:

2230 GMT Australia Construction PMI

Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index, for July

prior 43.0

2350 GMT Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions from the July monetary policy meeting

The 'summary' is out well ahead of the minutes and adds a bit more info to the post-meeting statement.

0130 GMT Australia home loans data for June

0200 GMT, and the focus for the session ... Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision

plus the Statement

and also the press conference with RBNZ Governor Orr

We had a blockbuster jobs report from NZ yesterday. Indications from the Bank ahead of this were they'd be cutting ... but the report raises some doubts. This is very much a 'live' meeting. I'll have more to come on this separately

