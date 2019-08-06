Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBNZ day!

From the top:

2230 GMT Australia Construction PMI

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index, for July
  • prior 43.0

2350 GMT Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions from the July monetary policy meeting

The 'summary' is out well ahead of the minutes and adds a bit more info to the post-meeting statement.

0130 GMT Australia home loans data for June

0200 GMT, and the focus for the session ... Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision

  • plus the Statement
  • and also the press conference with RBNZ Governor Orr

We had a blockbuster jobs report from NZ yesterday. Indications from the Bank ahead of this were they'd be cutting ... but the report raises some doubts. This is very much a 'live' meeting. I'll have more to come on this separately

Earlier:


