Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today – RBNZ day!
From the top:
2230 GMT Australia Construction PMI
- Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index, for July
- prior 43.0
2350 GMT Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions from the July monetary policy meeting
The 'summary' is out well ahead of the minutes and adds a bit more info to the post-meeting statement.
0130 GMT Australia home loans data for June
0200 GMT, and the focus for the session ... Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision
- plus the Statement
- and also the press conference with RBNZ Governor Orr
We had a blockbuster jobs report from NZ yesterday. Indications from the Bank ahead of this were they'd be cutting ... but the report raises some doubts. This is very much a 'live' meeting. I'll have more to come on this separately
Earlier:
- RBNZ monetary policy decision for July 2019 due this week - Shadow Board recommends on hold
- RBNZ to cut Wed - BAML
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting Wednesday - preview
- RBNZ to cut today and keep dovish tone - UBS
- More rate cuts from the RBNZ now expected (ANZ)
- BNZ now sees the RBNZ cutting rates