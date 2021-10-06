Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 7 October 2021
The countdown to the US NFP is on! (Friday morning US time for that).
On the docket here today, fairly thin:
2130 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for September
Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index
prior 45.6 (lockdown of nearly half of Australia's population impacting the services sector)
2350 GMT Japan - FX reserves for September and alsoBank of Japan Governor Kuroda to speak today. He gave a speech yesterday also. Calendars showing he'll have more to say today! Tentative timing is 0100 GMT.
international securities flows for the week
China remains out on holiday, markets return Friday, October 8 in China.
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda: