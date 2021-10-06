Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 7 October 2021

The countdown to the US NFP is on! (Friday morning US time for that).

On the docket here today, fairly thin:

2130 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for September 

  • Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index 

  • prior 45.6 (lockdown of nearly half of Australia's population impacting the services sector)

2350 GMT Japan - FX reserves for September and also

international securities flows for the week

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda to speak today. He gave a speech yesterday also. Calendars showing he'll have more to say today! Tentative timing is 0100 GMT. 
China remains out on holiday, markets return Friday, October 8 in China. 

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda:
