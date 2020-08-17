Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - we hear from the RBA again

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

RBA minutes the feature of an otherwise fairly empty data agenda ahead.

2330 GMT Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence survey, prior 86.5

0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia minutes of the August meeting

The minutes are a little dated given RBA Governor Lowe's 3 hour testimony to a parliamentary committee on Friday last week. For the posts on this check out the info and links here.

As a summary of what Lowe had to say:

  • economic recovery is dependent on COVID-19 developments (the outbreak and response in Victoria has delayed national recovery)

  • sees the unemployment rate rising to 10% by the end of 2020 and a gradual fall thereafter

  • has not ruled out a further bond buying program

  • monetary financing of the government debt is not on the agenda

  • the rise in public debt is manageable

  • the RBA will do what it can, more if necessary, but more fiscal support is needed

On the Australian dollar:

  • would like it to be lower

  • cannot say it is overvalued at present

  • its no surprise the AUD is where it is, he does not have the tools to get it lower

And more on that last point:

  • would need huge amounts of intervention to push the AUD down

  • doubt the RBA can do that

  • intervention would not be a successful strategy at presentations

RBA minutes the feature of an otherwise fairly empty data agendaahead.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose