Here's a data blip in Australia that's getting some love

Its the CommSec Luxury Vehicle index. CommSec is the securities brokerage arm of CBA (unless they've been sold for a bag of magic beans recently that I'm not aware of)

The Luxury Vehicle index is, errr … an index of luxury vehicle sales.

CommSec use it as an indicator of the 'top-end' of consumer markets, on the basis that change here tends to lead activity more broadly. Of, so what's it showing?

CommSec index of luxury marques peaked in the 2016 calendar year

Rolling annual sales fell to 4-year lows in June 2019

But for the first time in two years, rolling annual luxury vehicle sales rose in July

The argument is that sales here generally coincide with a lift in home sales … and vice versa. Says CommSec on the latest:

it is notable that - despite annual sales of new vehicles continuing to fall - luxury vehicle sales lifted in July for the first time in two years.

And in the same month, home prices edged slightly higher.

It is early days, but it will be useful to monitor the situation closely over the next few months to gauge whether economic activity more broadly is starting to lift.

---

I said 'blip' in the headline. I could be wrong. Hope so.



