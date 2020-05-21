Here's a guy who says authorities may attempt making it illegal to own gold as a private individual

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Crispin Odey is founder of hedge fund Odey Asset Management

Bloomberg have seen a letter of his in which he says if inflation rises:
  • "the authorities may attempt at some point to de-monetise gold, making it illegal to own as a private individual
  • "They will only do this if they feel the need to create a stable unit of account for world trade."
Odey is often good for a wild story. 

