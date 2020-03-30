Brandenburg March CPI +1.4% vs +1.6% y/y prior
Latest data released by Destatis - 30 March 2020
- Prior +1.6%
Meanwhile, there's also releases from Hesse, Bavaria, and Baden Wuerttemberg:
- Hesse CPI +1.2% y/y
- Prior +1.9%
- Bavaria CPI +1.2% y/y
- Prior +1.7%
- Baden Wuerttemberg +1.4% y/y
- Prior +1.6%
The figures all point towards weakening inflation pressures, which should be largely attributed to the drop in energy prices seen over the past few weeks. This sets up expectations for a weaker national reading later today at 1200 GMT.