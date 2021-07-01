Hiccup for UK holiday travel plans - EU regulators not recognising their Covid-19 vaccines
ITV with the downer news ... say that Covid-19 vaccines are not recognised by the EU's medicines regulator
ITV say that up to 5 m UK travellers could be turned away at EU borders
- the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) are not yet authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)
- and therefore do not qualify for the European Union's digital vaccine passport scheme
ITV hedge though:
- EU countries can individually choose which vaccines they recognise
- EU digital passport scheme is to be phased in over the next six weeks, so no immediate impact is expected