Hiccup for UK holiday travel plans - EU regulators not recognising their Covid-19 vaccines

ITV with the downer news ... say that Covid-19 vaccines are not recognised by the EU's medicines regulator

ITV say that up to 5 m UK travellers could be turned away at EU borders

the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) are not yet authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)

and therefore do not qualify for the European Union's digital vaccine passport scheme

ITV hedge though:

EU countries can individually choose which vaccines they recognise

EU digital passport scheme is to be phased in over the next six weeks, so no immediate impact is expected








