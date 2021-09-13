Highlights of what's to come this week - likely market movers
From the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday, 14 September 2021
- Address by Philip Lowe, Governo
- Topic is Delta, the Economy and Monetary Policy
- at the ANIKA Foundation (online event this time around)
- 1245pm local time, which is 0245 GMT
From the UK on Tuesday, labour market data. Jobless rate seen at 4.6%
Later on Tuesday, US CPI figures
- headline seen at 5.3% y/y
- core CPI forecast to stay at 4.3% y/y
On Wednesday
- China August 'Activity' readings (retail sales, industrial production, investment)
- UK inflation, August CPI seen at 2.9%
Thursday in Australia, the August Employment report
- due at 0130 GMT on 16 September 2021
Friday UK retail sales for August
---
ForexLive will have more on all of these as we get closer.