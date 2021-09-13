Highlights of what's to come this week - likely market movers

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

From the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday, 14 September 2021 

  • Address by Philip Lowe, Governo
  • Topic is Delta, the Economy and Monetary Policy
  •  at the ANIKA Foundation (online event this time around)
  • 1245pm local time, which is 0245 GMT 
From the UK on Tuesday, labour market data. Jobless rate seen at 4.6%

Later on Tuesday, US CPI figures
  • headline seen at 5.3% y/y
  • core CPI forecast to stay at 4.3% y/y 
On Wednesday 
  • China August 'Activity' readings (retail sales, industrial production, investment)
  • UK inflation, August CPI seen at 2.9%
Thursday in Australia, the August Employment report
  • due at 0130 GMT on 16 September 2021 
Friday UK retail sales for August

---
ForexLive will have more on all of these as we get closer. 
