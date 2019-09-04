HK leader Carrie Lam to formally withdraw extradition bill
It is made official nowThe reported headlines earlier by the SCMP gave risk assets a shot in the arm and so far markets haven't looked back. Equities are still holding higher on the session with US futures up by 0.8% currently while Treasury yields are also solidly higher across the curve.
The Hang Seng index finished the day higher by 3.9% but I reckon the news here should allow for stocks in the region to gain further ground after ~5 months of protests.