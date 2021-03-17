Honda is suspending some production at all US and Canadian plants due to supply issues
Via Reuters comes the report that Honda says it will temporarily suspend some production next week at all US and Canadian plants because of supply chain issues
- says production of most US and Canadian auto plants will suspended for the entire week of March 22
- cites reason for temporary shutdown "covid-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather over the past several weeks"
- says employees at impacted plants can attend alternate work activities or use paid or unpaid leave
- says shutdown does not currently include Mexico plants