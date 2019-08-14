Hong Kong Airport have obtained an injunction to stop protestors obstructing movement

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

After two days of basically closing down the airport, efforts to restrain protestors doing so again:

  • Airport Authority Hong Kong has obtained an interim injunction to restrain persons from unlawfully and wilfully obstructing or interfering with the proper use of Hong Kong International Airport
  • Persons are also restrained from attending or participating in any demonstration or protest or public order event in the Airport other than in the area designated by the Airport Authority

Will that be enough?

After two days of basically closing down the airport, efforts to restrain protestors doing so again:


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose