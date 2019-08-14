Hong Kong Airport have obtained an injunction to stop protestors obstructing movement
After two days of basically closing down the airport, efforts to restrain protestors doing so again:
- Airport Authority Hong Kong has obtained an interim injunction to restrain persons from unlawfully and wilfully obstructing or interfering with the proper use of Hong Kong International Airport
- Persons are also restrained from attending or participating in any demonstration or protest or public order event in the Airport other than in the area designated by the Airport Authority
Will that be enough?