That brings the total to 518 confirmed cases in the city





There is growing fear in Asia that Tokyo and Hong Kong are going to be the new hotspots for the virus so be sure to keep an eye on the tally over the next few days/weeks.





Update: Indonesia confirms 153 new coronavirus cases, also its biggest daily jump, bringing the total confirmed cases there to 1,046 as of today.





The good news is that there are more than 110 recoveries already among the cases in Hong Kong, but the bad news is that the virus is still spreading.