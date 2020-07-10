Hong Kong reports second highest daily local coronavirus case tally
Another 32 locally transmitted virus cases found in Hong Kong todayThat follows from the record 34 cases found yesterday here. The city also reports six imported cases of the virus, but the more worrying statistic is that 9 of the 32 local cases are said to be of unknown origin.
As mentioned earlier in the day, it seems to be that local authorities are worried that they have lost track of possible community transmissions at this stage.