Hong Kong third wave - officials say Covid-19 situation ‘getting a bit out of hand’
Some weekend Asia coronavirus developments, this from HK:
- confirmed 38 more Covid-19 infections on Sunday
- another 20+ people preliminarily tested positive
Health authorities urged people to stay home and avoid social gatherings
- they said the situation in Hong Kong was "getting a bit out of hand"
- called on the HK government to impose stricter measures to contain the spread
Something else to keep an eye on!
Meanwhile, in Japan, 206 new cases confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday,
- in Australia - 273 in Melbourne on Saturday