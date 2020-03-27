Some chatter about the House may not vote on the US coronavirus relief bill on Friday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US Senate passed the bill for 2.2 tln USD in economic relief unanimously.

House leader Pelosi has urged all members of the House not to do anything to delay the vote. The vote is expected on Friday *US time).

However … Reuters reports there is 'at least' one Republican member might act to delay the vote into the weekend. 

Friday (US time) could be a long day folks. 

---
Earlier:

