ICYMI: Boris Johnson reaffirmed that "withdrawal agreement is dead" during Scotland visit

UK PM Johnson made a visit to Scotland yesterday









It was a contrast in tones as Sturgeon said that Johnson had set the UK on an "almost inevitable path" towards a no-deal Brexit while Johnson himself continued his hard line over the UK's negotiating stance since he became prime minister.





He said that:





"The assumption is that we can get a new deal but we have to prepare for a no-deal if we absolutely have to... What we want to make clear is that the backstop is no good, it's dead, it's got to go. The withdrawal agreement is dead but there is scope for us to do a new deal."

ForexLive Not exactly the kind of words that instills confidence to markets and he is likely to keep this up during the summer while European leaders maintain their own hard line that the withdrawal agreement cannot and will not be renegotiated.





He met up with Scottish first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and it doesn't seem that talks went well considering that Sturgeon herself has made clear that she is against a no-deal Brexit.