ICYMI - China to introduce 12% tariffs on Australian beef exports
The tariff will be in place until the end of 2020
- Its part of the Australia-China trade agreement
- Once just under 180,000 tonnes of beef is exported into China 'safeguard' tariff comes into effect for the rest of the year
- the tariff will drop back to the lower level at the start of 2021
The news was about on Thursday, but as it says, this is not an unexpected development and has not been triggered by the heightening of Aus-China strains.