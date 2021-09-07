ICYMI - Intel to invest up to 80bn EUR in boosting EU chip capacity
This piece via Reuters, the headline is promising one. An imminent end to chip shortages then? No ... the brief article is a bit deflating:
- Intel said it could invest as much as 80 billion euros in Europe over the next decade
Still, good for Intel boosting investment even if not going to impact the shortage any time soon.
More:
- will open up its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers
- company would announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of the year
Reuters piece is here a little more.