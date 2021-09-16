ICYMI - Italy to suspend employees without pay until they get vaccinated

Italy will make vaccine passports compulsory for all state and private employees. Unvaccinated employees will be suspended without pay until they obtain one.

UK media with the report (Times)





Mario Draghi, the Italian prime minister, outlined the scheme to union bosses yesterday and plans to issue a ruling on using the so-called green pass this afternoon after meeting political party officials. "Draghi is really determined to do this and he is very convincing," a union source told The Times.

Draghi used to be head of the European Central Bank. he didn't take any crap there either.



