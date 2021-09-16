ICYMI - Italy to suspend employees without pay until they get vaccinated

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Italy will make vaccine passports compulsory for all state and private employees. Unvaccinated employees will be suspended without pay until they obtain one.

  • Mario Draghi, the Italian prime minister, outlined the scheme to union bosses yesterday and plans to issue a ruling on using the so-called green pass this afternoon after meeting political party officials. "Draghi is really determined to do this and he is very convincing," a union source told The Times.
Draghi used to be head of the European Central Bank. he didn't take any crap there either. 
