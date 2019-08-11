ICYMI - North Korea fired more missiles on Saturday. NK noted approval from Trump.

On Saturday North Korea fired ballistic missiles in a test.

North Korean state media on Sunday cited US President Trump's comments OK'ing the testing:

"Even the U.S. president made a remark which in effect recognized the self-defensive rights of a sovereign state, saying that it is a small missile test that a lot of countries do"



Despite the US Prez shrugging off the missile launches the tests violate United Nations Security Council resolutions that ban North Korea from any ballistic missile activity.









