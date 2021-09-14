IEA says progressing vaccinations should unlock pent-up demand for oil in Q4

IEA remarks in its monthly report





Vaccine rollouts should help to unlock stymied demand for oil, especially in Asia

Signs that COVID-19 cases are abating should see demand rebound sharply by 1.6 mil bpd in October and continuing to growth until year-end

Unplanned outages from Hurricane Ida offset increases by OPEC+

Estimates that global oil demand fell for three straight months to date amid the COVID-19 resurgence in Asia

Adds that the market should shift closer to balance from October if OPEC+ continues to unwind output cuts

By early 2022, supply will be high enough to allow oil stocks to be replenished







Oil is up 0.8% today and testing the $71 mark as buyers look to build on a daily break above $70 in trading yesterday.

A good summary on the oil market situation right now as delta variant concerns are still persisting but less impactful as what we saw over the past few months. Adding to that is the hype surrounding fossil fuels amid a cold winter and higher energy prices.