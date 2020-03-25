German Ifo economist: There could be a GDP drop of between 5-20% this year

Comments by Ifo economist, Klaus Wohlrabe, after the report earlier





There could be a GDP drop of between 5-20% this year

The degree depends on length of shutdown

We presume that there will be a bad recession for at least two quarters

The proportion of pessimistic companies has risen strongly in recent days

German manufacturing index hit its lowest level since August 2009

Says sentiment has never fallen as strongly as this in the services sector

Food shops and chemists are among the few areas where business climate has risen

I think the key aspect to watch now is whether or not the lockdown and containment measures taken by Germany will start to bear fruit over the next few weeks.





Otherwise, with international demand still weak and travel/services not going to drastically improve any time soon, the economic situation will continue to remain dire.



