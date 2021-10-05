IMF: Global growth in 2021 now expected to be slightly below July forecast of 6%

Economic divergence, inflation and high debt levels post 'more pronounced' risks

US and China remain vital engines of growth

Italy and Europe are showing increasing momentum

Growth is worsening elsewhere

Advanced economies will return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022 but most emerging and developing countries will take 'many more years' to recover

Inflation pressure to subside in most countries in 2022 but likely to continue in some emerging and developing economies

Rich countries should increase delivery of covid-19 doses to developing world



She is painting an ugly picture for emerging markets. I tend to think commodity-exporting EMs can do well in this environment but those without abundant raw materials are in for a brutal few years.

