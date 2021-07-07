IMF's Georgieva: There is risk of more sustained rise in inflation, which could require sooner policy tightening

It is essential that US, other countries with accelerating recoveries avoid overreacting to transitory inflation pressures

Higher US rates could lead to sharp tightening of global financial conditions, leading to significant capital outflows from emerging economies

Monetary policy should remain accommodative in most economies and only tighten where inflationary pressures are high and expectations not firmly anchored

The IMF pretty much weighing on central bank policy although their voice has been relatively insignificant for the most part over the past few years, if not always.