In addition to any escalation of coronavirus, the stock markets will be tested next week with a full earnings calendar

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

A huge earnings calendar next week. 

In addition to any escalation of the coronavirus, the stock markets will be tested next week by a plethora of earnings announcements.  The "Who's Who" of companies will be announcing.  Below is the schedule of the major releases (subject to change):

Monday, January 27
  • DR Horton
  • Whirlpool
Tuesday, January 28
  • 3M
  • Starbucks
  • Apple
  • Pfizer
  • Lockheed Martin
Wednesday, January 29
  • Tesla
  • McDonald's
  • Microsoft
  • Boeing
  • Facebook
  • AT&T
  • General Electric
  • Paypal
Thursday, January 30
  • UPS
  • Amazon
  • Coca-Cola
  • Electronic Arts
  • Biogen
  • Raytheon
  • Verizon
  • Northrop Grumman
Friday, January 31
  • Chevron
  • Honeywell
  • Caterpillar
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Colgate-Palmolive

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose