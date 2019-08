In addition to tweets and headline news out of China/US on trade, what is on news calendar next week

Major releases next week

Monday:

Japan holiday Tuesday:

Australia NAB business confidence, 6:30 PM ET/2230 GMT.

UK employment. 4:30 AM ET/0830 GMT. Employment change 62k estimate. Average earnings. 3.7% estimate versus 3.4% last. Unemployment rate to 3.8% estimate unchanged

German ZEW economic sentiment index. 5 AM ET/0900 GMT. Estimate -28.0 versus -24.5 last month

US CPI for July. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. CPI MoM 0.3% estimate. Ex food and energy MoM 0.2% estimate. CPI YoY 1.7% estimate versus 1.6% last. Ex food and energy YoY 2.1% estimate versus 2.1% last Wednesday

Australia Westpac consumer sentiment for August. 8:30 AM ET/0030 GMT. Index last month 96.5 or -4.1%. No estimate

Australia wage price index QoQ for 2Q. 0.5% estimate versus 0.5% last. YoY 2.3% estimate versus 2.3% last

China industrial production. 10 PM ET/0200 GMT. YoY 6.0% estimate versus 6.3% last. YTD YoY 6.0% versus 6.0% last

China retail sales for July YoY. Estimate 8.6% versus 9.8% last. YTD YoY estimate 8.4% versus 8.4% last

UK CPI for July. MoM -0.1% estimate versus 0.1% last. YoY 1.9% estimate versus 2.0% last.

UK PPI input MoM for July 0.6% estimate versus -1.4% last. Output estimate 0.1% versus -0.1% last Thursday:

Australia employment. 9:30 PM ET/0130 GMT. Estimate 14.0K vs 0.5K last. Unemployment rate estimate 5.2% versus 5.2% last. Full-time employment change last 21.1 K. Part-time employment change last -20.6 K. Participation rate 66.0% estimate versus 66.0% last



UK retail sales for July. 4:30 AM ET/0830 GMT. MoM Estimate -0.2% versus +1.0% last month. YoY estimate 2.5% versus 3.8% last month. Core retail sales MoM -0.2% versus 0.9% last. YoY core retail sales 2.3% estimate versus 3.6% last

US Retail sales for July. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. MoM 0.3% estimate versus 0.4% last. Ex Auto, 0.4% versus 0.4% last. Ex auto and gas 0.5% estimate versus 0.7% last

US initial jobless claims. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. Estimate 212K versus 209K last



US industrial production for July. 9:15 AM ET versus 1315 GMT. Estimate 0.1% versus 0.0% last. Capacity utilization estimate 77.8% versus 77.9% last



US Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for August. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. Estimate 10.0 versus 21.8 last

Friday:

US building permits for July. Estimate 1270K versus 1232K last month. US housing starts 1255K vs 1253K last.



US University of Michigan sentiment for August preliminary. 10 AM ET/1400 GMT. Estimate 97.2 versus 98.4 last.