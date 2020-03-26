INSEE says that French economic activity is at 65% of normal levels

An estimate put out by the French official statistics agency







The estimate comes alongside their release of the monthly business confidence index , which saw its sharpest fall on record - going back to 1980 - with a fall from 105 to 95 in March.

If March is only reflective of a drop to 65% in economic activity, April is going to be much worse amid the ongoing lockdown measures in France and elsewhere in Europe.





They note that French economic activity and household spending are running at about 65% of normal levels due to the coronavirus outbreak.