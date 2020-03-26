INSEE says that French economic activity is at 65% of normal levels
An estimate put out by the French official statistics agencyThey note that French economic activity and household spending are running at about 65% of normal levels due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The estimate comes alongside their release of the monthly business confidence index, which saw its sharpest fall on record - going back to 1980 - with a fall from 105 to 95 in March.
If March is only reflective of a drop to 65% in economic activity, April is going to be much worse amid the ongoing lockdown measures in France and elsewhere in Europe.