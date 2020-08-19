Intel (INTC) has initiated $10 bn Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreements

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Intel is entering into accelerated share repurchase agreements for $10bn of common stock.

  • buyback is part of Intel's previously announced $20B share repurchase program which was announced last October and suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose