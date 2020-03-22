International Olympic Committee exploring scenarios for Tokyo Games, including postponement

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The IOC has given itself 4 weeks to make a final decision

  • to study various plans for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics
  • might change the start date of the games
  • includes the possibility of postponing the events

Statement:
  • "To safeguard the health of all involved and to contribute to the containment of COVID-19, the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee today announced that the IOC will step up its scenario-planning for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020" 
  •  "confident that it will have finalized these discussions within the next four weeks."
