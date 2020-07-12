Iran and China are working towards partnerships - would benefit by offsetting US pressures on each
A weekend report from the Wall Street Journal on mooted wide ranging partnership discussion by the two countries:
- China would benefit from Iranian oil
- Iran would get Chinese investment
Iran and China partnering up would deflect US pressures and influence on both.
WSJ goes on:
- An initial draft of the Iran-China deal still requires Iranian parliamentary approval
- under a 25-year partnership, China would import "sustainable" levels of Iranian oil, but offered no further details
Here is the link for more (may be gated).