Iran and China are working towards partnerships - would benefit by offsetting US pressures on each

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A weekend report from the Wall Street Journal on mooted wide ranging partnership discussion by the two countries:

  • China would benefit from Iranian oil
  • Iran would get Chinese investment
Iran and China partnering up would deflect US pressures and influence on both.

WSJ goes on:
  • An initial draft of the Iran-China deal still requires Iranian parliamentary approval
  • under a 25-year partnership, China would import "sustainable" levels of Iranian oil, but offered no further details
Here is the link for more (may be gated).  

iran china
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose