Iran's Rouhani gives assurance that plane crash incident will not be repeated

Well, it should have never even happened in the first place





Rouhani goes on to note that the incident was an unforgivable error and that it should be investigated carefully, with those involved in the incident will be punished.





It's a really tragic event and no doubt it will raise questions about the safety of Iranian airspace over the next few years at the very least - or even permanently.





The way Iran has handled the situation has been rather poor but at least they have admitted their wrongdoings in denying the allegation previously. Hopefully those affected by the tragedy will get more closure in due time.



