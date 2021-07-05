Iraq: We are committed to our agreement with OPEC+
Iraq oil minister
Iraq's oil minister is on the wires saying:
- We are committed to our agreement with OPEC+
- We will work and coordinate with rest of OPEC+ members to achieve stability of oil prices
- What happened on Monday normal discussions, and we think a solution will be reached soon
- We don't want price war and we don't want oil prices to rise more than current levels
- We support extending the current agreement until end of 2022 and a gradual increase in oil output
- Hopes that in 10 days there could be a day for the next meeting