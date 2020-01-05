Iraqi militia leader says if US troops do not leave Iraq, they would be considered an occupying force

Comments from Qais al-Khazali the commander of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia 

  • if U.S. troops do not leave Iraq, they would be considered an occupying force
Khazali speaking after Iraq's parliament backed a recommendation by the prime minister to end the presence of foreign troops
If you scan the earlier posts I've made today you'll get the idea that we are not seeing de-escalation of the US-Iran conflict.

