Iraqi militia leader says if US troops do not leave Iraq, they would be considered an occupying force

Comments from Qais al-Khazali the commander of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia

if U.S. troops do not leave Iraq, they would be considered an occupying force

Khazali speaking after Iraq's parliament backed a recommendation by the prime minister to end the presence of foreign troops

If you scan the earlier posts I've made today you'll get the idea that we are not seeing de-escalation of the US-Iran conflict.





AUD/JPY …. its early trade here in the timezone but its lower.

USD/JPY circa 107.94

AUD/USD circa 0.6939

AUD/JPY is viewed as risk 'barometer'



