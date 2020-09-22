Ireland's Coveney: There is a growing sense that perhaps UK doesn't want a Brexit deal

Comments by Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney

  • EU wants a deal
  • Brexit implementation has to be consistent with protocols
  • UK government tactic is making complex talks even more difficult
This seems to be the usual posturing ahead of yet another round of negotiations. For now, it is arguably a good sign that both sides will kick off informal talks this week. We'll just have to see where that leads to over the next week or so.
