The US trade delegation is said to have left for the airport directly after the above formalities as well. It could all be nothing as it is just about a 30-40 minutes gap but I reckon it is better to be aware of the context in any case.

Trade talks ended early between the two parties in Shanghai as they posed for photographs and shook hands at about 0537 GMT, according to local sources. An earlier schedule revealed that the session should only take place around 0615 GMT.